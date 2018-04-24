Global News at 5 Okanagan April 24 2018 9:31pm 02:52 Victim of bullying becomes martial arts champ She got started in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to combat bullying at school. But the Vernon youth has turned that move into a “golden” opportunity. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4166158/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4166158/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?