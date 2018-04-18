Canada April 18 2018 4:38pm 03:17 Conner Lukan’s aunt remembers him as ‘humble and kind’ Conner Lukan’s aunt remembered her nephew on Wednesday at his memorial by saying “humble, kind, simplicity” were three words to describe him and can still be found in his father. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4153600/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4153600/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?