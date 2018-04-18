Canada
April 18 2018 4:28pm
03:05

Logan Boulet’s father holds round of applause for Conner Lukan

The father of Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet spoke at Conner Lukan’s memorial and said the two were “Bachelorette buddies” before asking for a round of applause for Lukan.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home