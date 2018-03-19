Global News at 11 Lethbridge March 19 2018 8:16pm 01:33 Transit bench with prolife ad vandalized in Lethbridge A local prolife advertising campaign, has been hit by vandals. As Quinn Campbell reports, a transit bench was covered in paint over the weekend. Lethbridge transit bench with pro-life ad vandalized <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4093097/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4093097/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?