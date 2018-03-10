Global News at 11 Lethbridge
March 10 2018 12:37am
01:19

Hurricanes drop fourth straight in 4-1 loss to Red Deer

The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their fourth straight game on Friday, as they fell on home ice 4-1 against the Red Deer Rebels. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

