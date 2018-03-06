Global News at 11 Lethbridge March 6 2018 11:51pm 00:55 Hurricanes blanked 6-0 in Brandon It was a Tuesday night full of trouble for the Lethbridge Hurricanes as they made their third stop on a four-game road trip in Brandon. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4067220/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4067220/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?