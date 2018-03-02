Global News at 11 Lethbridge March 2 2018 11:57pm 01:08 Hurricanes beat Blades 5-3 The Lethbridge Hurricanes opened a four-game road trip in Saskatoon on Friday with a 5-3 win over the Blades. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4060335/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4060335/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?