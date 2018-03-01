Global News at Noon Toronto March 1 2018 1:15pm 02:02 MEC decides to stop carrying products linked to gun manufacturer In response to a petition from a member, MEC has decided to stop carrying Vista products, a company owned by a major American gun manufacturer. Sean O’Shea reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4056361/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4056361/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?