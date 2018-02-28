Global News at 6 Halifax February 28 2018 5:48pm 01:51 Privacy advocates hammer McNeil over travel announcements Wed, Feb 28: Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says not announcing 30 per cent of trips in advance doesn’t show a push for ‘secrecy’ from his office. Frequent Flyers: McNeil says not announcing 30 per cent of trips in advance doesn’t show ‘secrecy’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4054621/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4054621/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?