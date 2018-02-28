Members of public services union say they’ve been ‘burnt by Phoenix’
Wed, Feb 28: Rallies are taking place in cities across Canada taking aim at the federal governments troubled payroll system known as “Phoenix.” For months, the union representing public servants has been standing up for employees who are still waiting to earn what they’re owed. But they now have a glimmer of hope as the federal government has announced potential plans to scrap the controversial pay system. Morganne Campbell has more.