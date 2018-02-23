Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 23 2018 8:02pm 01:55 Closing arguments in Christine Longridge murder trial Christine Longridge is charged with second-degree murder for her daughter’s death. The trial has been emotional for friends, family and lawyers. Julia Wong explains. Closing arguments in trial of Edmonton mother accused of killing her daughter <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045241/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045241/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?