Global News at 11 Lethbridge February 22 2018 9:22pm 01:43 A closer look at how $25-a-day childcare is faring in southern Alberta Alberta’s $25-a-day childcare pilot program has been up and running for almost a year. Malika Karim reports on how the program is being received in Lethbridge. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4042784/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4042784/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?