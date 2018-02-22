Global News at 11 Lethbridge
February 22 2018 9:22pm
01:43

A closer look at how $25-a-day childcare is faring in southern Alberta

Alberta’s $25-a-day childcare pilot program has been up and running for almost a year. Malika Karim reports on how the program is being received in Lethbridge.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home