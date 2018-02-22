Global News Morning Edmonton February 22 2018 9:42am 04:51 Online threats and how to protect yourself Ransomware and data breaches are just a couple of the threats facing online users. Mike Sobel sits down with online security expert David Papp to learn more about how you can protect yourself. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4040937/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4040937/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?