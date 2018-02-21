Weather February 21 2018 1:18pm 00:22 Swollen Grand River forces evacuations in Brantford, Ont. Video shows the swollen Grand River rushing near Wilkes Dam in Brantford, Ont,., which has seen residents forced from their homes due to the high waters. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4038701/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4038701/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?