Global News Morning Edmonton February 21 2018 10:11am 04:27 How much screen time should young children have? A new Canadian study says many parents are ignoring the latest recommendations about screen time for children age two and under. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4038027/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4038027/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?