Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 8 2018 6:50pm 02:44 Man charged in fatal QEW crash released on bail Thu, Feb 8: A Mississauga man faces four criminal charges on accusations he slammed his brakes on the highway, causing a five-car crash. Mark Carcasole reports. Mississauga man charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Mississauga <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4015205/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4015205/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?