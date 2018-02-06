Charter challenge in Kelowna court to child luring law
A former Kamloops court sheriff is turning to the Canadian constitution to fight charges on several alleged child sex crimes. Kevin Johnston is accused of trying to lure an underage girl over the internet into a sexual relationship. But Johnston claims one aspect of the child luring law violates his charter right to be presumed innocent. Johnston’s arguments are grounded in a recent court decision on a similar case in Surrey involving an RCMP officer.