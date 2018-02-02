Groundhog February 2 2018 12:33pm 01:36 Shubenacadie Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day After leaving his warm den on Friday morning at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S., the furry forecaster did not see his shadow. Natasha Pace reports. Shubenacadie Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4002807/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4002807/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?