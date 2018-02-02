Groundhog
February 2 2018 12:33pm
01:36

Shubenacadie Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day

After leaving his warm den on Friday morning at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Shubenacadie, N.S., the furry forecaster did not see his shadow. Natasha Pace reports.

