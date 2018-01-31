Global News Morning Edmonton January 31 2018 10:23am 04:08 Ask the Doctor: Mental health illnesses explained In our Ask the Doctor segment, Dr. Sarah Burton-Macleod talks about mental illness and the difference between a having a few sad days and a more serious medical issue that has long-term effects. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3997639/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3997639/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?