Global News at 11 Edmonton January 30 2018 1:00am 00:44 Alberta woman charged with producing pornographic photos in Cambodia One of two Canadian women arrested while vacationing in Cambodia has been identified as a 20-year-old woman from Drayton Valley. Alberta woman charged with producing pornographic photos in Cambodia <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3994884/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3994884/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?