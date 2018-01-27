Global News at 11 Edmonton January 27 2018 1:01am 01:37 A look at the Edmonton Renovation Show Fri, Jan 26 – The Edmonton Renovation Show is in full swing and as Tina Simpkin explains, you may be able to find more than just advice for your latest home project. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3990932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3990932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?