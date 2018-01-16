Global News at 11 Lethbridge January 16 2018 8:27pm 01:43 Province investigating after worker rescued at Lethbridge construction site An investigation is now underway following a workplace accident that saw a man fall six metres down an underground pipe in Lethbridge. Joe Scarpelli has the latest. Province investigating Lethbridge construction site where a man was rescued from underground pipe <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3969401/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3969401/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?