Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 15 2018 8:00pm 01:39 Edmonton addresses need for maintenance of streetlight poles The City of Edmonton has begun reviewing its inventory of streetlight poles after one of them fell over and crashed on top of a passing vehicle. Quinn Ohler has the details. Edmonton works to better address need for maintenance of streetlight poles <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3966829/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3966829/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?