Global News at 5 Okanagan January 15 2018 8:26pm 01:53 One man dead, 3 firefighters injured in Kelowna fire One man is dead, three firefighters are injured and a mobile home is destroyed after a fire in East Kelowna. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3966824/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3966824/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?