Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 12 2018 8:05pm 01:51 Friends say Edmonton man being held captive in Thailand Friends of a young Edmonton man, whom they claim is being held against his will in Thailand, are fearful for his well-being. Sarah Kraus reports. Edmonton man being held against his will in Thailand, family says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3963017/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3963017/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?