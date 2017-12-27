Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 27 2017 6:38pm
02:39

Farah Nasser and outgoing TTC CEO Andy Byford talk PRESTO

Wed, Dec 27: In part two of Farah Nasser’s year-end interview with Andy Byford, they discuss the PRESTO fare card system and Byford receives some last-minute rider feedback.

