Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 26 2017 8:07pm 01:29 Edmontonians flock to malls for Boxing Day sales Edmonton malls were busy this Boxing Day as they are every year. Laurel Gregory decided to look at whether the retail event is still as big as it once was. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3934620/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3934620/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?