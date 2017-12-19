Global News at 6 Halifax
December 19 2017 4:23pm
01:56

‘Christmas because other people shared’: Halifax non-profit hands out 1,100 Christmas hampers

Tue, Dec 19: A total of 1,100 Haligonians are going to have a more filling Christmas due to the work of one non-profit agency. Natasha Pace reports.

