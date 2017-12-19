Global News at 6 Halifax December 19 2017 4:23pm 01:56 ‘Christmas because other people shared’: Halifax non-profit hands out 1,100 Christmas hampers Tue, Dec 19: A total of 1,100 Haligonians are going to have a more filling Christmas due to the work of one non-profit agency. Natasha Pace reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3925647/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3925647/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?