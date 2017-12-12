The Morning Show December 12 2017 10:12am 06:16 The Toronto Children’s Chorus celebrates 40 years The Toronto Children’s Chorus talks about their 40 year anniversary <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3911689/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3911689/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?