Donair December 8 2017 5:06pm 29:48 National Donair Day eating contest in Halifax The National Donair Day eating contest took place in Halifax on Friday with 80 contestants vying for the crown. 80 contestants in Halifax vying for crown in National Donair Day eating contest <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3906442/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3906442/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?