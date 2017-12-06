Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 6 2017 6:40pm 02:09 A Flight to find Santa Wed, Dec 6: A special group of children and their families boarded an Air Transat flight from Pearson Airport bound for the North Pole. As Caryn Lieberman reports, it was the perfect escape and ended with a big surprise. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901494/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901494/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?