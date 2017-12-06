Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 6 2017 6:37pm 02:07 Time Magazine has revealed the 2017 “person of the year” Wed, Dec 6: This year it’s not one individual, it’s an entire group. Susan Hay has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?