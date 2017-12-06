Global News at 11 Lethbridge December 6 2017 12:00am 01:47 Popular Taber cashier showered with gifts from customers Christmas has come early for a grocery store cashier in Taber, Alta. after some of her customers came together to give her a gift that would leave her in tears. Joe Scarpelli has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3899239/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3899239/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?