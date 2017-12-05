Canada December 5 2017 1:31pm 00:44 Moose on the loose charges Sudbury police cruiser, runs wild around city Sudbury police were kept busy Saturday night, as a moose on the loose sent officers on a wild chase. The animal even charged a cruiser. Moose on the loose charges Sudbury police cruiser, runs wild around city <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3897907/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3897907/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?