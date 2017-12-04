Global News at 6 Halifax December 4 2017 6:02pm 01:17 Jury watches police interview in Christopher Garnier murder trial Mon, Dec 4: The jury in the second-degree murder trial for Christopher Garnier started to watch a lengthy interrogation video on Monday. Natasha Pace has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3896435/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3896435/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?