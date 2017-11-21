Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 21 2017 6:39pm 02:21 Andy Byford steps down as CEO of the TTC Tue, Nov 21: Andy Byford announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO of the TTC to join the New York City Transit Authority as their new CEO. Shallima Maharaj has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3873824/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3873824/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?