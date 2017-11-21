Global News Morning Regina November 21 2017 1:23pm 05:00 Mayor Fougere – Nov. 21 Mayor Michael Fougere was in Global Studios this morning reflecting on a full season at the new Mosaic Stadium and the 47th Annual Canadian Western Agribition. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3872812/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3872812/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?