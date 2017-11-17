Global News Hour at 6 November 17 2017 12:13am 01:48 The high cost of skiing With Whistler Blackcomb opening tomorrow, earlier than scheduled, Aaron McArthur reports on how increasing prices mean families hoping to take advantage of deep powder, need deep pockets. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3866209/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3866209/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3866209/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/519/463/1800_SKIING_AFFORDABILI_VAF0CSZH.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?