Global News at Noon Calgary
November 14 2017 2:49pm
02:17

Family-friendly Christmas events in Calgary in 2017

Tue, Nov 14: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Online reporter Melissa Gilligan joins Kris Laudien with details on some of the family-friendly events happening around Calgary in 2017.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home