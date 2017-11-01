Sports
November 1 2017 10:16pm
01:16

HIGHLIGHTS: WHSFL Vincent Massey vs St. Pauls- Jr. Varsity

Highlights from the Winnipeg High School Football League’s junior varsity division as the St. Paul’s Crusaders defeated the Vincent Massey Trojans 16-9 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

