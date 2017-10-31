Sports
October 31 2017 5:33pm
06:25

RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Oct. 31

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea takes questions on Tuesday at Investors Group Field with the focus on who’ll be starting at quarterback on Friday against the Calgary Stampeders.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home