Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 30 2017 6:37pm
02:31

Laura Babcock murder trial hears testimony about feud and love triangle

Mon, Oct 30: It’s week two of the Laura Babcock murder trial and court is hearing about a feud between Babcock and her accused killer’s girlfriend. Caryn Lieberman reports.

