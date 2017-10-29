Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 29 2017 4:54pm
02:08

Saskatoon Hilltops underdog looks to lead team to Canadian Bowl

Receiver Sam Mike was cut from the Saskatoon Hilltops in his first year, but vowed to make the team. Now he’s one of the squad’s top offensive players. Claire Hanna with the story.

