Focus Saskatchewan October 27 2017 4:22pm 05:53 A New Reality In Saskatchewan, the downturn in oil prices has left oil patch workers in Estevan hurting. Entering the fourth year of the oil depression, some predict things will continue to get worse before they get better. David Baxter reports.