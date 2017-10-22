Sports
October 22 2017 9:15pm
02:38

Saskatoon Hilltops win PFC Final with 36-24 victory over Regina Thunder

The Saskatoon Hilltops won the Prairie Football Conference Final with a 36-24 victory over the Regina Thunder on Sunday at SMF Field. Claire Hanna has highlights from the game.

