Gord Downie
October 18 2017 12:32pm
02:16

Toronto reacts to death of Gord Downie

Gord Downie, the frontman of The Tragically Hip, has died at the age of 53. Marianne Dimain hit the streets of Toronto to see how people are remembering the musical icon.

