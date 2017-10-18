Global News Morning Winnipeg
October 18 2017 11:13am
04:59

A tasty turkey meatball chili recipe from Sobey’s

Kevin Burgin, host of the Main Ingredient on Global and CJOB went down to Sobey’s to learn a different take on the traditional chili, with turkey meatballs instead of meat.

