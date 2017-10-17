Global News at 6 Winnipeg October 17 2017 10:06am 01:31 Winnipeg high school adds sport hijabs to game-day gear Dakota Collegiate is believed to be the first high school in Manitoba to include sport hijabs as part of their athletic uniforms. Global’s Mitch Rosset reports. Winnipeg high school adds sport hijabs to game-day gear <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3807981/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3807981/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3807981/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/212/927/DAKOTA_HIJAB_(ROSSET)-P_TOR1B9VZ.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?