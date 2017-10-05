Global News at Noon Toronto October 5 2017 3:53pm 03:42 “It’s really a building for the city”: Canada’s tallest condo tower set to rise Construction has begun on Toronto’s first billion dollar condo at Yonge and Bloor. Besides the building’s height, Developer Sam Mizrahi on what sets this condo apart. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3788012/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3788012/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3788012/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/579/954/Canada_s_tallest_condo_tower_set_to_rise_848x480_1063616579729.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?