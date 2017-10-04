Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 4 2017 8:32pm 03:10 Super fans have high expectations for Oilers this season The summer only fuelled fans’ excitement for this upcoming hockey season. Sarah Kraus met some Oilers super fans ahead of tonight’s season opener. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3786538/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3786538/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3786538/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?